By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Performance. This was the first word Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, used when I met him during the launch of their flagship device--the iQOO 15. What I appreciated most about our interaction was his humble honesty; there was no unnecessary flair or unbelievable claims. This mirrors exactly what iQOO products convey: a laser focus on performance across software, display, cameras, and, of course, gaming. Over the years, I've seen brands rise, fall, and reinvent themselves, but rarely do you see one move with the calculated aggression iQOO has shown in India. We didn't just talk specs; we discussed the philosophy behind a brand that is quietly shifting the goalposts for the entire industry.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, December 13? Check Details.

The Challenger Arrives:

The iQOO 15 is engineered for those who refuse to compromise, but it isn't just about raw numbers. At its core lies the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q3, creating a multitasking powerhouse that comfortably handles everything from productivity to high-fidelity gaming. Perhaps the most striking upgrade is the Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED display--the first of its kind on an Android smartphone--which pushes brightness to a staggering 6000 nits while maintaining visual fidelity.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Update: US Senators Seek to Overturn Trump Administration Rule Hitting Indian H-1B Spouses.

Nipun further explained that beyond the hardware, the shift to OriginOS 6 signals a maturity in their approach to software. Co-created with community feedback, it brings a fluidity and responsiveness that long-time users have been asking for. Whether it's the 7000mAh silicon-anode battery or the Game Livestreaming Assistant designed for budding streamers, the device feels like a comprehensive answer to the demands of modern power users.

In Safe Hands:

However, the story here is bigger than just one phone. It is about how a young brand manages to capture the pulse of a complex market like India. In just five years, iQOO has built a family of over five million users--a testament to a strategy that prioritises listening over lecturing.

This success isn't accidental; it's a reflection of leadership that understands the long game. When I asked Nipun about his future roadmap, his focus remained refreshingly grounded. "Our goal is not headline capturing first," he told me. "Our goal is to do the right things, build the fundamentals, because finally if the fundamentals are strong, the brand will succeed".

It is clear that the brand is in safe hands. With a leader like Nipun, who is solely focused on stabilising the foundation while pushing boundaries, iQOO is on a genuine quest to take the Indian smartphone market to the next level. They aren't just selling phones; they are building a legacy, one satisfied user at a time.

Stay tuned--my detailed deep-dive review of the iQOO 15 will be out soon.

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)