Mumbai, December 13: As the year draws to a close and people await welcoming the New Year 2026 with open arms, many are looking online to know how many bank holidays are left in December and whether December 13 is a bank holiday or not. This comes amid the general perception that banks remain closed for business every Saturday. People are also eager to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday) for business. Given that December is filled with festivals and bank holidays, it's essential to be aware of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

According to the RBI's holiday list for December 2025, banks will shut for a total of 20 days, including regional festivals and national holidays. Additionally, RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In case you're wondering if Saturday, December 13, which is the second Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not and whether banks are open or closed today, then scroll below to know the truth. Bank Holidays in December 2025: From Goa Liberation Day to Christmas, Banks To Remain Closed for 19 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is December 13 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

As per the RBI bank holiday list for December 2025, December 13 is a bank holiday as it is the second Saturday of the month. Every month, banks observe closure on the second and fourth Saturdays. This means all public and private banks will stay shut across the country for business today, December 13 (Saturday), on account of the second Saturday of the month. Although physical banking will take a hit due to the bank holiday, customers need not worry. Wonder why? Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

That's because they can opt for digital banking services, including internet banking, ATMs, UPI, NEFT's among others. Hence, the answer to the question "Is December 13 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday on account of the second Saturday of the month. Also, banks will stay shut nationwide due to the second Saturday bank holiday. The next official bank holiday is on December 18 in Shillong on account of the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, followed by a bank holiday on December 19 in Panaji for Goa Liberation Day.

