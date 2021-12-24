Shenzhen [China], December 24 (ANI): Huawei has unveiled the P50 Pocket with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a gapless folding screen. Alongside it, the company introduced the Watch D we've been hearing about for a few weeks.

According to GSM Arena, the Huawei Watch D sports a 1.64" AMOLED colour touchscreen of 456x280-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326 ppi. It's made of an aluminium alloy case and has two colour options - Black and Titanium.

The Watch D's straps are made of fluoro-rubber and come in medium and large sizes. The former is 11.8cm long, and the latter is 13.3cm in length.

The smartwatch comes with the standard set of health and fitness features such as a step counter, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitor. But, the Watch D's main highlights are its ability to record your ECG and measure blood pressure.

The Huawei Watch D uses Huawei TruBP, which employs micro air pumps and airbags for wrist-based blood pressure measurement. Huawei says it has integrated a high-precision pressure sensor, a pressure feedback control circuit, and a low flow resistance gas path to get measurements with an error margin of +- 3mmHg.

For ECG, the Huawei Watch D relies on the TruSeen 5.0+ technology, which uses eight circular photoelectric sensors and a pair of luminous sources with a curved glass sapphire lens and PVD-coated ECG electrodes to filter out interference and achieve accurate results.

The Watch D is advertised to detect Atherosclerosis, Arrhythmia, and Sleep Apnea risks. Huawei allows the smartwatch's users to quickly get online consultation from experts to help understand their health data.

Huawei says it partnered with 301 hospitals in China to test the accuracy and reliability of the Watch D, which has also been registered as a Class II medical device with China's food and drug administration.

The rest of the Huawei Watch D's highlights include a temperature sensor, multi-functional NFC, and IP68 dust and water resistance. Huawei hasn't revealed the Watch D's battery size but says it will offer up to seven days of endurance in a typical usage scenario.

As per GSM Arena, the Huawei Watch D is priced at CNY 2,988 and will go on sale in China starting December 25. There's no word on its availability in global markets. (ANI)

