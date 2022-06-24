Shenzhen [China], June 24 (ANI): Huawei on Thursday teased the Freebuds Pro 2 on its Twitter page, and just hours later, the new flagship audio wearables made their debut at a media event in Central and Eastern Europe.

The new TWS earbuds feature dual drivers, triple microphones for 47dB noise cancellation and ultra-long battery life.

The Hi-Res Dual Sound system is definitely the bestselling feature of the Freebuds Pro 2. It supports the biggest frequency range for Huawei earbuds, going from 14 Hz to 48k Hz. Huawei also has introduced an adaptive equalizer that learns how the user wears the buds and tweaks the audio to sound great in all scenarios, as per GSM Arena.

In terms of Active Noise Cancellation, the Freebuds Pro reduced ambient noise by up to 40dB, with the Pro 2 now claiming a 47dB reduction. This is accomplished via a three-microphone array (up from 2 on the original FreeBuds Pro).

Like most earbuds, Freebuds Pro 2 can pick up external noise and counteract it when making calls. What Huawei improved here is a new deep neural network algorithm that learns and adapts over time. The sound should also feel better, thanks to the partnership with Devialet, GSM Arena reports.

Huawei did not reveal the battery capacity at the launch but promised up to 30 hours of battery life with the case. Playtime on a single charge is said to be 4 hours with ANC on and 6.5 hours with noise cancellation off. The headphones also meet IP54 for water and dust resistance, which the predecessors were not certified for.

The Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 can be found in some markets for the equivalent of 200 euros. Colour choices are Silver Blue, Silver Frost (which is actually black), and Ceramic White. Huawei usually throws in a gift or two with every purchase from its store, and this time some users can get a Band 7 for free, as per GSM Arena.

Customers would be able to avail the gift only if they pre-order until July 10, as actual shipments begin on July 11. (ANI)

