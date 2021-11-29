Beijing [China], November 29 (ANI): Oppo is close to releasing its foldable phones and a new leak has confirmed some of the specifications.

As per GSM Arena, it will be adopting an in-folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Fold line with the outer screen being locked at 60Hz with a centred punch-hole for the selfie camera and slightly curved glass.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Rave Party Busted in Kukatpally; 44, Including Two Cross-Dressers Arrested.

The main, internal screen will use the same punch-hole selfie camera design and run at 120Hz.

The punch-hole, however, will be placed in the upper-left corner. The fingerprint reader will be placed on the side.

Also Read | Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Writes, 'I'll Come Back Better and Stronger' After Suffering Freak Injury During PSG vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash.

According to GSM Arena, the leak also details some of the camera specs.

The front camera (the one placed on the outer screen) has a 32MP sensor while the back features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main unit. The camera bump will strongly resemble the one on the Reno6 series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)