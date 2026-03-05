Cupertino (California) [US], March 5 (ANI): Apple has unveiled the MacBook Neo, a new entry-level laptop designed to bring the Mac experience to a wider audience with a significantly lower starting price.

As per the official press release by Apple, the device starts at USD 599 globally and Rs 69,900 in India, making it the most affordable MacBook the company has introduced so far.

The new laptop is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip and features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, a fanless design, and up to 16 hours of battery life.

According to the company, the MacBook Neo is aimed at everyday users who want reliable performance for browsing, streaming, productivity, and creative tasks without the higher price tag typically associated with Mac devices.

Pre-orders for MacBook Neo have begun, with availability starting March 11 through Apple's online store, Apple retail locations, and authorised resellers in several regions.

Apple said the device combines a durable aluminium build with lightweight portability. Weighing 2.7 pounds, the laptop comes in four colours- blush, indigo, silver, and a new citrus option, marking what Apple describes as its most colourful MacBook lineup yet.

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2408-by-1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for one billion colours. Apple says the panel offers higher brightness and resolution than many laptops in the same price category, along with an anti-reflective coating designed to improve visibility in different lighting conditions.

At the core of the laptop is the A18 Pro chip, which Apple says delivers significant performance improvements compared with mainstream PC laptops in the same segment.

According to the tech giant, MacBook Neo is up to 50 per cent faster for everyday tasks such as web browsing compared with the bestselling PC running the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor.

For more demanding workloads, the device is claimed to deliver up to three times faster performance in on-device artificial intelligence tasks, including advanced photo effects and other AI-driven app features. The chip includes a 16-core Neural Engine to support Apple Intelligence features across apps while keeping user data processed locally.

The laptop also includes a five-core GPU designed to support graphics-heavy tasks such as gaming and creative projects. Because the system is fanless, it runs silently during operation.

MacBook Neo is equipped with Apple's Magic Keyboard and a large Multi-Touch trackpad designed for gesture-based navigation. Select configurations include Touch ID for secure login and Apple Pay authentication.

For video calls and online meetings, the device includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones with directional beamforming to reduce background noise, and dual side-firing speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6 support.

The laptop runs macOS Tahoe and comes with built-in apps such as Messages, Pages, Calendar, and Safari. Apple says the operating system also integrates Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Live Translation, alongside privacy and security protections.

MacBook Neo also emphasises sustainability. Apple says the device contains 60 per cent recycled materials, including 90 per cent recycled aluminium and 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery. The packaging is entirely fibre-based and designed for easy recycling.

"MacBook Neo delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, in the company's announcement.

The new MacBook starts at Rs 69,900 in India, with an education price of Rs 59,900. Customers can pre-order the device now, with shipments and in-store availability beginning March 11. (ANI)

