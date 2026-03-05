Hollyland Expands Retail Presence in India with Official Entry into Croma Stores Nationwide

Shenzhen [China], March 5: Hollyland, a global provider of professional wireless audio and video solutions, has officially entered India's leading consumer electronics retail chain Croma, bringing its products to an extensive network of nearly 200 Croma stores nationwide through a phased rollout.

A Strategic Step Rooted in Brand Strength

With more than a decade of deep industry expertise, Hollyland has supported over 5 million creators worldwide, serving filmmakers, live streamers, and independent content creators. Over the years, the brand has evolved beyond being a hardware manufacturer to become a trusted technology partner for creators globally, driven by continuous in-house R&D in wireless audio and video transmission technologies.

India represents one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing content creation markets. By partnering with Croma, which is widely regarded as a benchmark in India's consumer electronics retail ecosystem, Hollyland is bringing professional creation tools into mainstream retail channels, allowing them to integrate more naturally into creators' daily production environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hollyland to the Croma family," said the spokesperson, Mayank Sangani, from Croma. " This collaboration will redefine the retail experience, bringing the best of technology and innovation to customers in microphone industry across India."

Product Lineup Available at Croma

Hollyland's entry into Croma features a focused lineup designed for modern creators across use cases:

- LARK A1: Featuring a magnetic design and true plug-and-play operation, LARK A1 is tailored for mobile-first creators who shoot primarily on smartphones and need fast, reliable audio capture.

- LARK M2: Pioneering Hollyland's signature "button-style" microphone design, LARK M2 weighs just 9 grams, remains discreet when worn, and supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones, cameras, and computers, making it ideal for versatile shooting scenarios.

The Hollyland LARK Series microphone is now available at Croma stores nationwide; consumers can also shop directly through the Croma Online Store.

Launch Event in Mumbai

To celebrate the retail launch, Hollyland hosted an offline activation event on February 28, 2026, at R CITY, Mumbai. The event featured a lively pop-up experience, a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from both brands, and participation from well-known content creators.

Visitors were invited to a dedicated hands-on experience zone, where they could test LARK series microphones in noisy environments and evaluate their noise reduction performance firsthand. The event also facilitated professional exchanges, with local creators sharing real-world insights on how Hollyland solutions enhance audio quality across vlogging, streaming, and video production.

Starting from Mumbai--India's cultural and creative hub--the event established deeper, direct connections with the local creator community and set the tone for Hollyland's expanded offline presence across the country. This partnership with Croma marks a pivotal step in Hollyland's mission to empower India's booming creator economy with professional-grade, accessible wireless solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

