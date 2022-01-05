Shenzhen [China], January 5 (ANI): The specs and renders of the upcoming Realme 9i have leaked ahead of its January 10 announcement.

GSM Arena obtained some new renders depicting it has surfaced, along with a spec list.

Also Read | 6 Photos of Gal Gadot From Her Latest Photoshoot That Ooze Sexiness, Confidence and Pure Charm!.

As per the outlet, the Realme 9i is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The gadget will have a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor- for the rear camera. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP snapper on the front, in the left-aligned hole-punch cutout in the display.

Also Read | Epiphany 2022 Recipes: Delicious Desserts to Eat and Celebrate Three Kings Day.

The Realme 9i allegedly measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm and weighs 190g. The build is entirely plastic, and the phone will be offered in two colours-- blue and black. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)