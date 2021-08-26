Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): As teased earlier, 'Saints Row' is now the next video game series to get a reboot. Game developer Volition has announced that the newest title, called 'Saints Row', is scheduled to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on February 25, 2022.

According to The Verge, originally a rip-off of Grand Theft Auto, the franchise quickly grew into a consistently funny spoof of franchises, including 'Mass Effect' and Michael Bay's 'Armageddon'.

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Near Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Thousands Try to Flee Country After Taliban Takeover, At least 40 Dead; What We Know So Far.

'Saints Row' titles are renowned for their over-the-top open-world gameplay that feels more inspired by cartoons than GTA.

This reboot will likely eject some of the more indulgent references but maintain the core gameplay that prioritized fun over silly things like "reality."

Also Read | Scam Alert! SMS Claiming Your Bank Account Has Been Credited With Rs 2,67,000 Under 'Govt Yojana' Is Fake! Here's the Truth.

There appear to be weird outfits, cool cars, and absurd weapons aplenty. It also appears to have adopted another welcome hallmark of the original franchise, a diverse cast, as per The Verge.

The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a city inspired by the American Southwest, and a CGI trailer showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district, and more.

The story stars three main characters and your customizable protagonist as you build a criminal empire and take on three opposing factions inhabiting the city.

It looks like a strong new entrant in the 'Saints Row' franchise, and fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to play the game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)