Seoul [South Korea], November 5 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new file-sharing app that lets users transfer files between all kinds of devices.

According to GSM Arena, the app is called Dropship and is currently exclusive to South Korean users via the Galaxy Store.

Also Read | South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of SA vs NED Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Dropship allows users to share up to 5GB worth of files per day by uploading them from the host device and then generating a QR code which others then scan to receive the file.

The file sender needs to have an Android 13 device with OneUI 5 on top - currently a Galaxy S22 series exclusive and a Samsung account.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in MCG.

The recipient does not need to have the app or a registered Samsung account and just scans the QR code which initializes the file download automatically.

Meanwhile, in a recent meeting with component suppliers, Samsung's mobile communications business, Mobile Experience (MX), covered a range of interesting subjects, including its foldable smartphone strategy.

Apart from that, Samsung estimates a compound annual growth rate of up to 80 per cent, according to a report by TheElec, reported GSM Arena.

The company confirmed high demand for its folding phones in its home market and shared that South Korean iPhone users in their 20s and 30s are switching to Samsung foldables at a much higher rate than before - reportedly 3x to 4x higher than in previous years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)