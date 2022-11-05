South Africa will be looking to book their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal spot against the already eliminated Netherlands when they face off in a Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The SA vs NED clash will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 05, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

The equation is simple for South Africa, win the game and qualify for the semifinals of the competition but lose and wait for other results to go your way. The Proteas are coming off a loss to Pakistan but start the game as the favourites. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have already been eliminated but will be hoping to cause an upset.

When Is South Africa vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The South Africa vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide on November 06, 2022 (Sunday). The SA vs NED game has a start time of 05:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch South Africa vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch South Africa vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).