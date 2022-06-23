Seol [South Korea], June 23 (ANI): Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch5 family of wearables will cost more than the Watch4 products that were introduced last year.

According to GSM Arena, the price of the 40mm Galaxy Watch5 with Bluetooth will be USD300; the LTE version will cost USD350. Priced at USD350 for the Galaxy Watch5 44mm Bluetooth-only model and USD400 for the LTE-capable model.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits Tips by Jos Buttler for Success in Ranji Trophy.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro will only be available in one size, 45mm. It will cost USD490 in its Bluetooth-only version; if LTE is added, the price rises to USD540. The Pro will be offered in Titanium and Black. Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver will be available for the 40mm Watch5, while Blue, Gray, and Silver will be available for the 44mm Watch5.

We're looking at a USD30 price increase here when you consider that the 40mm Galaxy Watch4 cost USD270 with Bluetooth only and USD320 with LTE. This one will have a USD50 price increase because the 44mm Galaxy Watch4 costs USD300 MSRP with Bluetooth only and USD350 with LTE, as reported by GSM Arena.

Also Read | When Is Doctors' Day 2022 in India? Know Date, History, Aim and Significance of the Day That Honours Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Priced at USD400 (Bluetooth) or USD450, the 46mm Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be replaced by the Galaxy Watch5 Pro (LTE). As a result, the new model will cost USD90 more than the outgoing model.

These price increases are significant when expressed in percentage points and are undoubtedly not going to win over any new clients. Who will be willing to pay more for the alleged increases in battery life is still unknown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)