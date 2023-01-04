Seoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI): Samsung Display has unveiled its newest product, the Flex Hybrid OLED, which is a panel that can fold and slide. These panels will be used in future smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the panel unfolds from one side and slides to enable a large 10.5" display with a 4:3 ratio and an even bigger 12.4" panel with a 16:10 ratio to fit within a regular smartphone footprint.

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, which will begin later this week, the new product and two slidable panels will be displayed.

The 14" OLED panel can be expanded into a 17.3" screen by pulling the Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet projects from one (or both) end, reported GSM Arena.

All the panels are touch sensitive and will help smartphone manufacturers on their path to reinventing the mobile phone. These panels are highly unlikely to reach the end market soon.

Samsung's presence at CES 2023 is also going to be the debut stage for the display division's new QD-OLED panels for TVs and monitors. Expected sizes are 77", 65", 55" and 34", as well as a 49" ultra-wide variant, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

