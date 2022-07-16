Dongguan [China], July 16 (ANI): Vivo has been working on expanding its expansive Y line of entry-level smartphones, and now details about its two upcoming devices, the Y30 5G and the Y02s, have been outed.

According to GSM Arena, the vivo Y30 5G, not to be confused with the vivo Y30 launched back in 2020, will arrive soon with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC at the helm, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It was already certified by NBTC last week.

Also Read | India vs England 3rd ODI: 5 Players To Watch Out for in Series Decider.

Rumours suggest that the phone will sport a 6.51-inch HD+ 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen, and will run Android 12. On the rear it's expected to have a dual camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.

On the front will sit an 8 MP selfie cam. The handset is said to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Also Read | India vs England 3rd ODI 2022, Manchester Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of at Old Trafford.

The Y02s will apparently have the same screen size and refresh rate, and thus may even share the HD+ resolution. This model will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

On the camera front, the same setup as the Y01, with an 8 MP rear snapper, and a 5 MP front-facing shooter, is expected. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery in tow.

As per GSM Arena, the Y02s is said to become official before the end of this month, with an announcement most likely coming on July 28. It will be priced around USD 113, or INR 9,400 approximately. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)