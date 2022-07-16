Indian and England are all set to battle it out in the ODI series on Sunday, July 17. The match would be played at the Old Trafford stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue were left stunned at the Lord's when a batting collapse saw them lose the 2nd ODI by a massive 100-run margin. It was a painful defeat considering the fact that the bowlers had managed to restrict England to a sizeable total. Reece Topley's record-breaking figures came at the expense of the Indian batting, which would aim to perform in a better fashion on Sunday. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know

England on the other hand would be pretty confident of their chance to clinch the series. However, they too would hope that their batters put in improved performance. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at how the weather and pitch would turn out to be in the 2nd ODI.

Manchester Weather Report

Expected weather forecast in Manchester at the time of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI (Source: Accuweather)

The weather in Manchester is going to be a bit tough for players out on the ground. A heat wave has been predicted to strike Manchester on Sunday, as indicated by the red bars next to the timings. The game, however, would not get affected by any rain interruption.

Old Trafford Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to be a balanced one. Batters would find value for their shots but bowlers would seek advantage of the swing on offer in the first few overs. Also, spinners would find some purchase from the track in the middle-overs. A competitive match between these two top sides is expected on Sunday on this pitch.

