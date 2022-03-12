Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Instant messaging app Telegram has just received the latest update which has brought plenty of new visual and functional changes to the platform.

According to GSM Arena, the latest update brings a new download manager for iOS users with redesigned attachment menus that displays download status for files and download priority controls.

Apple users are also provided with a new attachment menu that allows them to select multiple photos or files to share with their contacts.

Android users gain a semi-transparent interface with transparent headers that work in night mode.

As per the outlet, the new Live Streaming with other apps feature allows Telegram Channels to broadcast live stream via tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster.

Additionally, there is a redesigned login flow on Android and macOS with its smooth new animations.

All Telegram users can now share their direct phone number as a link via their t.me username.

GSM Arena reported that Telegram is also adding the ability to preview t.me pages via browser even if a user is not logged on to Telegram. (ANI)

