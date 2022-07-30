Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): Micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature that will let users attach media in multiple formats to a single tweet. With this feature, a user can add an image, video, and GIF to a single tweet.

According to GSM Arena, those who have used Twitter for any amount of time would know that the company has so far supported having only a single type of media attached.

While users can attach four images, there was no way to attach more than a single video or a GIF or mix them with the images.

With this update, the limit of four forms of media remains but users can now have any combination of images, videos, and GIFs within those four slots.

Talking to Techcrunch, Twitter said, "We're testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format."

They added, "We're seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test, we're hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters."

As is usual for Twitter tests, the feature will only be available to select accounts in select regions. There's no word yet on when the feature will roll out to everyone, if at all, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

