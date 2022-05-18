New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Vivo has begun a global rollout for the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro just a month after its debut in China. However, the two smartphones come without vegan leather and ceramic back options.

Although the two handsets come with less storage and RAM compared to the Chinese versions, the key specs remain unchanged. The smartphones offer 6.78-inch AMOLEDs, 50 megapixels main cameras, and 80W charging. The operating system is Funtouch OS 12, though, instead of OriginOS, but it still runs over Android 12, as reported by GSM Arena.

While the cameras come with Zeiss T* lens coating, both the X80 Pro and X80 come with Vivo's V1+ ISP chip which supports improved low-light photography. Also, it has a 4,700 mAh battery that has a charging speed of up to 80W via USB-C and up to 50W wirelessly.

The Vivo X80 Pro has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a more advanced 120Hz LTPO2 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. Samsung 50 mega-pixels 1/1.3" GNV sensor sits at the helm around the back paired with a 48 mega-pixels Sony IMX 598 ultrawide snapper, a 12 mega-pixels Sony IMX 663 portrait lens with 2x zoom and an 8 mega-pixels periscope with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X80 has a MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset and an FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The back houses a 50MP Sony IMX 866 main cam alongside a 12MP portrait lens with 2x zoom and a 12MP Sony IMX 663 ultrawide lens. The smartphone also has a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery but it still supports wired charging at 80W.

As reservations have tipped off today, open sales would begin on May 25.

While the Vivo X80 comes in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue colors, the 8/128GB model will retail for INR 54,999 while the 12/256GB variant would go for INR 59,999. On the other hand, the Vivo X80 Pro is coming in a single Cosmic Black color and a 12/256GB model starting at INR 79,999.

After its launch in India, Vivo has also confirmed that the X80 series will gradually roll out in markets across APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Europe. (ANI)

