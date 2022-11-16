New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Good news for those wanting to kick their ex off their Netflix account!

Netflix has announced a new feature that allows users to view all devices currently logged into their accounts and even log them out!

Netflix took to their official website and wrote, "Today, we're launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click."

The feature can be found on users' account settings page and is available on web browsers and all iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Talking about new Netflix plans, the company recently announced rolling out its new ad-supported tier for just a few bucks a month.

According to The Verge, this announcement is yet another sign that the one-time disruptive upstart streaming service has slowly become a cable package by another name.

The company announced that it's new Basic with Ads tier plan is available for USD 6.99 in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The Verge reported that in exchange for making users watch an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour, the Basic with Ads plan gives subscribers access to a large portion of Netflix's programming.

However, not the full catalogue is available as a small selection of television shows and movies aren't available to Basic with Ads subscribers due to licensing restrictions that Netflix says it's currently working on.

Each Netflix advertisement lasts between 15 and 30 seconds and appears before and during programmes. (ANI)

