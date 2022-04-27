New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Marking its first OLED TV launch in India, Xiaomi today announced the OLED Vision 55 TV for the Indian market.

According to GSM Arena, the OLED Vision 55 features a 55-inch, 3840x2160 OLED panel. It will have a native 10-bit panel with a fixed 60Hz refresh rate and 98.5 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Launching Tomorrow in India.

The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts the display brightness to match ambient lighting, along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

It also features IMAX Enhanced certification, which checks for various audio and video quality aspects for consistency with IMAX Enhanced content.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India at 12 pm IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The audio features an 8-driver 30W speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS X surround sound standards.

As per GSM Arena, the Xiaomi OLED Vision 55 will be priced at INR 89,999. It is set to go on sale on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)