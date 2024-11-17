A 42-year-old Bengaluru businessman, C Pradeep, was found charred to death inside his Skoda car in Muddinpalya on Saturday evening. Police suspect suicide, though no note was recovered. Emergency services were alerted to the car engulfed in flames, but Pradeep had already died from suffocation by the time firefighters extinguished the blaze. Pradeep, a hotel consultant, had reportedly parked his car in an isolated area before setting it on fire. Investigators are examining potential financial or personal distress as possible motives for the incident. Family and friends have been questioned, but no definitive cause has been established. The investigation continues as police look for additional clues surrounding the circumstances of his death. Mumbai Car Fire: Vehicle Goes up in flames near JVLR, Traffic Movement Disrupted (Watch Videos).

Businessman Found Dead Inside Burning Car

On Saturday afternoon,a 42 yr old businessman Mr Pradeep was charred to death inside his car at Muddinpalya in Bengaluru. Prima Facie suggests a case of death by suicide.Police have registered the case of Unnatural Death.. pic.twitter.com/JOCTeYLBif — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 16, 2024

