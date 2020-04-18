Telangana DGP Reviews Lockdown Regulations in COVID-19 Containment Zones

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy along with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday visited COVID-19 containment zones to review the implementation of lockdown regulations.Reddy and Kumar were accompanied by police officials to the containment zones -- Mehdipatnam, Mallepally, Feelkhana and Indira Nagar Colony.The DGP directed the police officials to ensure that lockdown regulations are followed by the citizens strictly in the containment zones.On the other hand, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials visited containment zones in Malakpet area to ensure that the residents of these zones do not face any trouble. (ANI)

