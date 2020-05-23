Temple Pujas to Go Online in Karnataka for Devotees Till Lockdown Ends: State Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): Karnataka Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said that poojas conducted at temples across the state would soon go online for devotees as temples cannot be opened till lockdown ends. Poojary said, "Devotees from different places in the state are requesting the opening of the temples which are shut due to lockdown. But for the safety of the people and as per the guidelines temples will not be opened till lockdown ends."Poojary further said that for the benefit of people, the government is planning to conduct online pooja."Devotees can perform pooja and other rituals online. It is not the first time that the online pooja facility is being performed. This method was started in many temples including Kollur Mookambika temple, Chamundeshwari temple and other temples in Karnataka," Poojary said.With 138 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 1,743 in Karnataka, read the state health department's bulletin on Friday.The fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31. (ANI)

