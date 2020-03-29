Texas Governor Orders Travellers from New York, New Orleans to Self-quarantine

World. (File Image)

Houston, Mar 28 (PTI) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered visitors flying to the state from the worst-affected New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Abbott unveiled an executive order on Thursday that aligns Texas with federal guidance aimed to contain the spread of the virus.

"This is intended simply to achieve the goals that have been articulated by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and by the White House organization focused on reducing the spread of the coronavirus in the US," Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

The executive order only applies to people coming from airports from the four locations and not by roadways, Abbott said.

They will be required to self-quarantine for the 14-day period or for the duration of their stay in Texas, whichever is shorter.

Upon arrival to Texas, a visitor will fill out a form designating a self-quarantine location such as a hotel or residence, he said.

The order will be enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose troopers will make visits to the location to make sure the person is complying.

Quarantined people are not allowed to allow visitors other than health care professionals into or out of the locations, and they are prohibited from visiting public places.

Failure to follow the order can result in a fine of up to USD 1,000 or 180 days in jail — or both, Abbott said.

Texas is conducting between 2,000 and 5,000 coronavirus testing on a weekly basis.

Texas has reported at least 1,396 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths across 92 of its 254 counties, according to the latest figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There have been 21,424 tests done in the state.

Abbott said 100 Texans are hospitalized with the coronavirus. PRI SHK

