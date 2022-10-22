Senior actor Gajraj Rao is back to doing what he does best - putting himself in awkward and comical situations with his upcoming movie Thai Massage. The film can best be described as a coming-of-age story of a seventy-year-old man and makes up for a quirky family entertainer. Thai Massage First Look: Gajraj Rao, Divyenndu Sharma’s Film to Release in Theatres on November 11 (View Poster).

The film's trailer was unveiled on Saturday and gives a sneak-peek into the life of Atmaram Dubey (played by Gajraj Rao), struggling with erectile dysfunction and his adventures to overcome it, including a trip to Thailand. 'THAI MASSAGE': IMTIAZ ALI, T-SERIES, RELIANCE UNVEIL FIRST LOOK POSTER, TRAILER TODAY.

Take a look:

The film, written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale also features Mirzapur star Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Thai Massage, produced by T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

