Bangkok, July 24: Thailand said at least one civilian was killed amid fresh clashes that erupted Thursday in multiple contested border areas with Cambodia after the nations downgraded their diplomatic relations in a rapidly escalating dispute. The Thai army said it has launched airstrikes on ground targets in Cambodia. The Cambodian Defence Ministry said Thailand's army used fire jets to drop bombs on a road near the ancient Preah Vihear temple. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Thai, Cambodian Soldiers Fire at Each Other in Contested Border Area As Tensions Escalate.

Thailand Launches Airstrikes on Cambodian Military Targets

Thailand’s Defense Ministry confirms Royal Thai Air Force F-16s launched precision airstrikes on Cambodian positions. In response, Cambodia fired multiple BM-21 Grad rockets at Thai border towns. Footage shows rocket launches from western Cambodia moments ago. https://t.co/IsURqPXL49 pic.twitter.com/dN3fSOSIOK — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) July 24, 2025

Surasant Kongsiri, a spokesperson for the Thai Defence Ministry, said three other civilians, including a 5-year-old boy, were seriously injured after Cambodia fired shots into a residential area in Thailand's Surin province. Clashes are ongoing in at least six areas along the border, Surasant said. The first clash Thursday morning happened in an area near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple along the border of Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. Both Thailand and Cambodia accused each other of opening fire first.

