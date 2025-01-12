Thane, January 12: A shaheen falcon was rescued after it got entangled in a kite string and suffered injuries in Thane, an official of an NGO dedicated to the safety and rehabilitation of wildlife said on Sunday. The shaheen falcon is a sub-species of the peregrine falcon that can reach speeds of up to 300 km per hour. The bird had suffered a deep cut on its left wing due to the glass-coated ‘manja' (string) of a kite and was rescued at the Chandiwala Complex in Chandanwadi area on Saturday, said Abhijeet More of the Wildlife Welfare Association. Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable Riding Motorcycle Dies After Chinese ‘Manjha’ Gets Entangled in His Neck in Shahjahanpur.

“We are doing our best to treat the injury, but the extent of the damage is still being assessed,” he said. More urged citizens to report bird injuries on Maharashtra Forest Department's 'Hello Forest' helpline number 1926 to ensure timely rescue and treatment.

