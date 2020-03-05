Thomas Bach Assures Athletes of Successful Tokyo Olympics Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 5 (ANI): International Olympic Committee's (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Thursday reassured athletes of his commitment to the success of 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite concerns of coronavirus outbreak in the country.Bach said that IOC has consulted the World Health Organization (WHO), the Japanese government and the Chinese government over coronavirus outbreak to address every challenge."As a result of the many consultations we had and are having with the World Health Organization (WHO), with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, with the Tokyo Metropolitan government, the Japanese government and many authorities around the world, in particular the Chinese, I can assure you that the IOC is fully committed to successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, starting 24 July. These regular consultations are continuing so that we can address any new developments," Bach was quoted as saying.Bach said that athletes have undergone under great difficulty because of the frequent change in schedule, training and travel plans and thanked them for their solidarity with the Olympics."Of course, we know that the ongoing Olympic qualification is challenging and that it requires a lot of flexibility from you, your National Olympic Committee (NOC) and your International Federation (IF). Some of you had to change your competition schedule, training and travel plans because of venue changes and travel restrictions. I want to personally thank you for all this flexibility and solidarity, which is the true Olympic spirit," Bach said in his address to players."Rest assured that the IOC continues to work hard with the NOCs and the IFs to find solutions for these challenges and to ensure a fair Olympic qualification under these circumstances. We will continue to receive updates on a daily basis and to follow the advice of WHO, which is the leading United Nations agency on health issues," he said.IOC will provide athletes with first-hand reliable information on a dedicated platform, Athlete365."We will provide you with this reliable first-hand information on your dedicated platform, Athlete365. This will allow you to better adapt to the situation in all your preparations leading up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the letter further read. (ANI)

