Three-month-old Boy Recovers from COVID-19 in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Apr 26 (PTI) A three-month-old boy who had tested positive for coronavirus and undergoing treatment at a hospital here was on Sunday discharged from the facility, officials said.

"The baby and his mother were tested twice for COVID-19 on their arrival at the hospital on April 12. While the mother tested negative, the baby was confirmed positive for the disease," Principal, Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Dr Ganesh Kumar said.

He said the major challenge before the doctors was not only to cure the baby but also make sure that the infection does not get transmitted to the mother.

"The mother was taking care of the baby in an isolation ward and she followed instructions like wearing masks and gloves while breastfeeding the baby and cleaning him," Kumar said.

"The baby had no serious complications except fever for which he was initially given medicine. The infant recovered without any medication due to self immunity, which was boosted by feeding of mother's milk only," he said.

Kumar said the tests conducted on both the mother and the baby on April 25 and April 26 respectively came negative.

The mother has been advised to undertake certain precautions back at home, he said.

The mother and the son received a standing ovation from officials, including District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar, Kumar and others, while leaving the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)