Emmy-winning actor Tiffany Haddish is all set to play the Olympic star Florence Griffith Joyner, proclaimed as 'the fastest woman in the world' in an upcoming biopic. Variety reported that along with acting, Haddish will also produce the film. A release announcing the project informed that Florence was one of Haddish's heroes growing up. Cher Announces Her Biopic on 75th Birthday, Film on the American Singer Is in Works at Universal Pictures.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Haddish said, "I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo's story the way it should be told. My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my 'she-ro' Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed." Game1 Co-CEOs Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou will also serve as producers on this film. Hilma Af Klint Biopic in Works at Nordic Entertainment; Lasse Hallström To Direct and Lena Olin to Play the Titular Role.

Thrilled to be partnering with the 'Night School' star, Iwanyk said, "Tiffany has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today - helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honour and privilege." In addition, the late athlete's husband and former coach, Al Joyner, will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the project. Variety has learned that Joyner has already begun training Haddish to play the role, using the methods that his late wife utilised during her career.

"I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project," said Joyner. He further said, "Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure - she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!"

Melanie Clark of She Ready Productions will also serve as a producer, while Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road Pictures will serve as an executive producer. Therese Andrews, EVP of Production at game1, is fronting the entire project. Florence Griffith Joyner, infamous as 'Flo-Jo' to her fans, helped popularise track and field with her record-breaking Olympic run and flashy personality and style. She is still considered the fastest woman of all time; the world records she set in 1988 for both the 100 m and 200 m have yet to be broken. She died in 1998 at the age of 38 of an epileptic seizure.

Apart from the upcoming biopic, Haddish will next appear in Paul Schrader's mystery drama 'The Card Counter' alongside Oscar Isaac and Tye Sheridan.

In addition to the film, game1 and Haddish announced they will partner on companion projects, including a documentary series and a podcast. These will involve the contributions of brands.

