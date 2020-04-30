Tiger Jumps Onto Boat, Drags Fisherman into Forest

Baruipur(WB), Apr 30 (PTI) A tiger jumped on a fishing boat at a creek in the Sunderbans and dragged a 45-year-old fisherman into the forest, officials said on Thursday.

Three persons from Lahiripur village in Gosaba block in South 24 Parganas district went out for fishing on Wednesday morning, they said.

As they were fishing in the Kalichar creek, a tiger jumped on the boat and got hold of Sujit Mondal. The animal then dragged him to the forest, officials said.

Mondal's body is yet to be recovered, they said.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Sunderbans, famous for its mangrove forests, is spread across India and Bangladesh. It is the home of the Royal Bengal tiger.

