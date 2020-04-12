Tirupati MLA Dines with Sanitation Workers, Appreciates Their Services

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 12 (ANI): Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Sunday dined with sanitation workers of Tirupati municipal corporation and appreciated the crucial services being rendered by the workers in such difficult times.Reddy met the municipality workers at the Annarao circle area in Tirupati. He interacted with them and boosted up their morale. Karunakar sat on the roadside and had his lunch along with the workers.While speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said: "Sanitation workers play a pivotal role in preserving public health. In our society, these workers get less respect. But they are doing tremendous service in the fight against coronavirus by putting their lives and health at stake.""I feel proud for the opportunity they gave to me to have food with them. In Tirupati, Red zones are declared in 11 wards. These workers are going even there; they are bleaching, cleaning roads, and sanitizing areas without any complaints. Their services must be appreciated," he added. (ANI)

