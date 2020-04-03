Total Number of COVID-19 Cases Climb to 386 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as 93 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, taking the total number of cases to 386 in the national capital on Friday.Out of these total cases, 259 people had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat event. The death toll rose to six after two more people succumbed to the virus.Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 58 people, who have a history of foreign travel, further infected 38 members of their families.Coronavirus cases continued to rise on Friday with India's tally climbing to 2,322, including 162 cured and discharged and 62 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)

