Two Arrested for Killing 25-yr-old Man

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in the Chhapar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Ankit, was shot dead by the accused last week when he was returning home in Chhapar village, they said.

During investigation, Rahul and Sachin were found to be involved in the killing of Ankit, police said, adding the duo was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said further probe in the case is on.

