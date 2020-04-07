Two COVID-19 Patients with No Travel History Die in Indore, Toll in MP Mounts to 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical (MGM) College on Tuesday confirmed deaths of two coronavirus positive patients in Indore."With the death of two COVID-19 patients, the official figure of deaths of coronavirus patients have increased to 15," said the MGM.They also said, "Among the two people who died today one was aged 30, died on April 3, and the other was 84-year-old person, died on April 5. "Both the patients had no travel history," they said.Till now, 160 cases have been found positive of coronavirus in Indore, according to Dr Pravin Jadiya, Chief Medical Officer.As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789, of which 229 cases have been reported in MP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)