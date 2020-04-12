Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jharkhand, Count Reaches 19

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Two more coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 19. "Two more persons from Bokaro have been tested positive for COVID19. The total number of positive cases in the state now is 19," said Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.On Saturday, Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said the financial condition of the state is in a bad shape due to the lockdown.Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 918 new positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

