Two More Die of Coronavirus in West Bengal, Toll Rises to 7

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal, pushing the total number of deaths due to the virus to seven, the state health department said on Sunday.

With no fresh case reported on Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the state was 95.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state so far stood at 122 on Sunday, the state government said, even though the Union health ministry has put the figure at 134.

