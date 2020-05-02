Two People Test Positive for Coronavirus in JK's Samba District

Jammu, May 2 (PTI) Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Samba district, taking the number of confirmed cases in Jammu region to 60, officials said here on Saturday.

Both of them are truck drivers by profession. They had returned to the Union territory from New Delhi and Mumbai on April 29 and were under administrative quarantine in the Ghagwal area of Samba, the officials said, adding that they were shifted to a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 cases.

The officials said efforts were underway to identify all their contacts.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in Jammu rises to eight. This includes two cases in Udhampur and one each in Rajouri, Kathua, Ramban and Reasi, they said.

Fifty-one patients have recovered so far, while a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district died of the infection, the officials said.

Poonch and Doda districts have not recorded any coronavirus case so far, while one case reported from Kishtwar district has already recovered.

