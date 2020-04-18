Two Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total 85

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 18 (ANI): With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85.The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive patients, is underway. "Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 today. They were infected after coming in contact with positive patients. Further contact tracing is underway. Total positive cases in the state stand at 85," said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health, Bihar. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 13,835 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the country on Friday. (ANI)

