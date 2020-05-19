Two-wheelers, Autos Among Congress' List of Buses Given to Yogi Govt: UP Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consist of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers."We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come to surface that out of the buses for which they sent details, many are turning out to be two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. It is unfortunate," Singh told reporters here.The state minister said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should answer why they are committing a fraud like this at such a critical time."It is alarming that they are committing these kinds of fraud at a time like this when the entire country is struggling to fight the menace of coronavirus," Singh said.This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government accepted the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress party to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from across the country.Migrant workers are stranded across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.Buses and trains are being arranged by the state and Central governments to ferry them back to their home states. (ANI)

