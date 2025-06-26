Udaipur, June 26: A French woman who came to Udaipur for an ad shoot was raped by a crew member, later the accused Siddharth alias Pushpraj was arrested by Udaipur Police on Wednesday. As per the police, the woman had come to the city for an advertisement shoot on June 22. After the police got information about this on June 23, a criminal case was registered at the Badgaon police station. Udaipur Shocker: French Tourist Raped After Cafe Party Under Pretext of Showing Her Scenic Spots in Rajasthan, Accused Absconding.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said the accused, a crew member of the shoot, took her to his room after a dinner party and sexually assaulted her. Speaking to the reporters, Yogesh Goyal said, "A French woman who had come here for shooting an advertisement was sexually assaulted by a member of her ad shoot team. The police got information about this on 23 June. A criminal case was registered at the Badgaon police station based on the woman's report. As per the information she provided, she had come to Udaipur on 22 June..." Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

The accused had been absconding; later, he was caught on the Chittorgarh highway and confessed to the crime. Police gave assurance that within 7 days the investigation will be completed and the case will be presented in the court. "The crew members attended a dinner party at the Greek Farm restaurant the same night. During that, Siddharth alias Pushpraj, one of the crew members of the shoot, took the girl to his car on the pretext of smoking and molested her. He then took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her. This morning, we caught him on the Chittorgarh highway. He confessed to this crime during preliminary interrogation. We have arrested him... Within 7 days, we will complete the investigation and present the case in court... The accused's company is called Udaipur Casting Call," Goyal said. Further information on the case is still awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)