Uddhav Thackeray to Visit Ayodhya on Saturday: Sanjay Raut

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Saturday. However, he will not participate in 'Aarti' programme in view of coronavirus."Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya tomorrow but will not participate in 'Aarti' programme on the banks of Sarayu River due to coronavirus," Raut told media here. (ANI)

