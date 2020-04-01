UEFA Postpones All National Team Matches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Nyon [Switzerland], April 1 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday announced that all national team matches due to be played in June have been postponed until further notice."Following today's video conference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations and recommendations made by the working groups created on March 17, the UEFA Executive Committee took a series of decisions," UEFA said in a statement."On competition matters -- All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for UEFA EURO 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women's EURO 2021," it added.The body also said that all other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.UEFA announced that the European Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May and European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July has been cancelled.The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals scheduled for April have also been postponed until further notice. (ANI)

