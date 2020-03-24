UK Prime Minister Johnson Announces Quarantine Measures Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Mar 24 (Sputnik/ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday told the Britishers to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the coronavirus disease outbreak."From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction -- you must stay at home," the prime minister said in his address to the nation.The people "will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk or cycle, alone or with members of your household; any medical need to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home".Police will be allowed to enforce the restrictions, "including through fines and dispersing gatherings".The restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks to see if they can be relaxed. (Sputnik/ANI)

