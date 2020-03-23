UK-returned Haryana Resident Booked for Flouting Home Quarantine Orders

Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Haryana Police have booked a UK-returned Panchkula resident on Monday for allegedly flouting home quarantine orders.

An FIR has been registered against 65-year-old Mahinder who had recently returned from the UK, Kalka SHO, Inspector Kamaljeet Singh said over the phone.

He said Mahinder upon his return from coronavirus-hit UK recently had been asked by the health department to home quarantine himself for two weeks.

“But instead of paying heed to these directions, he along with three accomplices was travelling to Himachal Pradesh, which has already banned the entry of tourists to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"Haryana police had set up a check barrier in Kalka close to Parwanoo barrier and we were checking every vehicle.

"Mahender along with three others was travelling towards HP when they were stopped. None of them even had masks with themselves. On questioning, we found out that he was advised by health department to home quarantine but he chose to flout the directions,” the SHO said.

He said a FIR was registered against him and he along with three others were sent for being quarantined in a government facility.

“We registered a FIR against him under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 of the IPC (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and a section under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said.

Notably, 14 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)