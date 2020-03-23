UN Chief Calls for 'immediate Global Ceasefire' Amid Pandemic

World. (File Image)

United Nations, Mar 23 (AFP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed Monday for an "immediate global ceasefire" to protect vulnerable civilians in conflict zones from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war," he said in a brief speech at UN headquarters in New York.

"That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world." (AFP)

