UN Donates Protective Masks to New York City

United Nations, Mar 28 (AP) U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the donation of 250,000 protective face masks, which had just been located in United Nations storage facilities, to the United States for use in hard-hit New York City.

The U.N. chief says: “These masks, in surplus to United Nations requirements, will be given to the medical professionals in New York City who have been working courageously, selflessly, and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the boroughs in the hope that they play some small role in saving lives.” Guterres says the United Nations and the U.S.

Mission to the U.N. are working with Mayor Bill de Blasio's office to ensure swift delivery of the masks to medical facilities around the city.

“On behalf of the U.N. community and the diplomatic corps, we sincerely hope this modest donation makes a difference,” Guterres said. (AP) RS

