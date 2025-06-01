Kochi, June 1: Actor Unni Mukundan has broken his silence over the recent allegations of assault levelled against him by his former manager, Vipin Kumar. In a press conference held in Kochi, Mukundan clarified that there was no physical assault and that the dispute had been misrepresented. "This is not a case of assault. There was no physical violence," the actor said, adding, "As a friend, I only wanted to confront Vipin about why he was speaking negatively about me. During the heated exchange, I did throw his sunglasses -- that is true. But there was no physical contact."

Mukundan further alleged that Vipin Kumar, who managed the actor's career for six years, is already facing multiple complaints from within the film industry. "There are cases against Vipin in FEFKA. More than one actress has approached film organisations with complaints about him," he said, adding that Vipin is not a registered member of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala. The controversy erupted following an FIR filed by Vipin Kumar on May 26, accusing Unni Mukundan of physical assault and issuing threats during a confrontation at the basement parking of Mukundan's apartment complex in Kochi. Unni Mukundan Booked for Assault: Case Filed Against Marco Star Over Alleged Assault on Former Manager Vipin Kumar.

"He called me for a meeting. When I arrived, he shouted at me, punched and hit me. Another person had to step in to stop him," Vipin told reporters. Kumar claimed that the incident may have been fueled by Mukundan's disappointment over the lukewarm industry response to his recent film Marco. "After the movie's release, he was disheartened that top directors weren't reaching out. He vented that frustration on me," Vipin alleged.

In response, Mukundan has filed a counter-complaint with the Kerala Director General of Police (DGP), stating that he has been targeted unfairly and maliciously. "Two weeks ago, I received a call from an unknown number. The caller named several people, including Vipin. That was when I realised something was wrong," the actor said. The actor also addressed a broader pattern of controversies surrounding his career. "Allegations have been made against me before. Some even said the RSS funded my film Meppadiyan. The truth is, I financed that movie by mortgaging my own house," he said. He also hinted that there might be a larger network behind the current controversy, adding, "I suspect more people are involved in trying to bring me down."

Reaffirming his respect for his colleagues, Mukundan said he maintains a strong relationship with fellow actor Tovino Thomas, despite rumours. "I have never said anything about Tovino. We are very close friends," he clarified. Mukundan expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Kerala for supporting his journey in cinema and added, "I've worked hard to bring out my films. I will continue to do so with honesty." ‘Actress Complained About Him’: Unni Mukundan Denies Assault Allegations, Claims Ex-PR Manager Vipin Kumar Ran Smear Campaign Against Him.

The incident comes just months after Unni Mukundan stepped down from his role as Treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in January this year, citing mental health and professional strain. His resignation occurred shortly after AMMA's executive committee, including President Mohanlal, tendered their resignations in the wake of the Justice K. Hema Committee Report, which exposed widespread challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

