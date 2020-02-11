Until Hanged, Convicts Will Continue to Use New Tactics: Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Tuesday said that the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder will continue to use new tactics so long as they are not hanged."Application has been filed in the Patiala Court so that we can get a new date. Until they are hanged, they will continue to use new tactics. They didn't respect the order of the High Court. A new death warrant is expected to be released tomorrow," said Asha Devi.A Delhi court on Tuesday sought response from the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case on a plea filed by the victim's parents and Delhi government seeking issuance of a fresh death warrant.The plea was moved by Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed after the Supreme Court, in today's hearing, allowed the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of the convicts.Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana was hearing the plea filed by the victim's parents and the Delhi government (prosecution department) and sought the response from all convicts and other respondents on the plea. The court put the matter for hearing on WednesdayAdvocates Jitender Jha and Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's parents, also apprised the court about the Supreme Court's today's proceedings.They said that the convicts were making a "mockery of the law". The advocates said that the convicts have exhausted the seven days' time by not availing any legal remedies even after the Delhi High Court's order.The Tihar jail authorities also filed a status report stating no legal option was preferred by any of the convicts in the last seven day period granted by the high court.The Delhi High Court had last week granted a week's time to the four death row convicts to avail all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)