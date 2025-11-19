In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, one woman was killed and a man was injured in a road accident. Mumbai police said that a speeding truck hit a scooter near Shivajinagar Junction, killing Saraswati Mustanya Puchhla (43) and seriously injuring Sudhir Gudla (21). They also said that the two were on their way to a relative’s funeral. Officials of the Mumbai police said that the truck driver, Mohammad Siraj Shaikh, tried to flee but was caught by police and locals. "A case of negligent driving, causing death and injury, has been registered, and the truck has been seized. Investigation is ongoing," Mumbai Police added. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Injured After Being Hit by Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station (Watch Video).

Speeding Truck Hits Scooter Near Shivajinagar Junction

Mumbai: A speeding truck hits a scooter near Shivajinagar Junction, killing 43-year-old Saraswati Mustanya Puchhla and seriously injuring 21-year-old Sudhir Gudla, who were on their way to a relative’s funeral. The truck driver, Mohammad Siraj Shaikh, tried to flee but was caught… — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2025

